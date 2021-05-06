Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of Domtar stock remained flat at $$48.49 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,450,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,169. Domtar has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

