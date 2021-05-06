DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

