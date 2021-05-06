Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $135.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.18. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

