Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 143,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 102,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

