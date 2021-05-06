Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $267.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.46 and its 200 day moving average is $253.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

