Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.80 and a twelve month high of $333.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.17. The company has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.