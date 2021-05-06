DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.24.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $56.18 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

