DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.24.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $56.18 on Monday. DraftKings has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

