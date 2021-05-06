Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst’s (DIR.UN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.69.

DIR.UN traded up C$0.23 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,087. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$8.60 and a 1 year high of C$14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.99.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

