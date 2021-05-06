Drive Shack (DS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. On average, analysts expect Drive Shack to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DS opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

