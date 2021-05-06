DSP Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for DSP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of DSPG opened at $14.59 on Thursday. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,768,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DSP Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DSP Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in DSP Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 49,458 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.