Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

DCO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,284. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

