Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 254.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $182.56 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.48.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

