Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 5,176 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

