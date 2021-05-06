Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,439 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,486 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,350. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $133.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $326.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

