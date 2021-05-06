Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

