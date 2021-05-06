Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after buying an additional 173,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $264.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.41 and a 12-month high of $266.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

