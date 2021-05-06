Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,058 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 190.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 916.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,644 shares of company stock worth $2,495,298. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.10.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $213.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

