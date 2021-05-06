Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,439 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,486 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

PG opened at $133.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $326.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

