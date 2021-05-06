DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $625.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.