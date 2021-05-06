Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 817.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 517,645 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.32 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

