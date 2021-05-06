E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.88 ($12.80).

EOAN opened at €10.38 ($12.21) on Tuesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a fifty day moving average of €9.73 and a 200-day moving average of €9.15.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

