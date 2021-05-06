Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 152 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $575.28. 73,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,363. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.36. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $295.41 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $358.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

