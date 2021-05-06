Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $493.53. The stock had a trading volume of 93,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $218.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.