Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 1,076 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.17. 230,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

