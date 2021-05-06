Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

EGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $566.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.