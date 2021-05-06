EagleX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,414.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $18,620.09 and $1,414.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EagleX has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00071754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.00271341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.07 or 0.01172483 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.42 or 0.00779311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.38 or 1.00068265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX's total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX's official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EagleX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

