Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,505 shares during the period. Eastern Bankshares makes up about 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Eastern Bankshares worth $40,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,903,000.

EBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

