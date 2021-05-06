Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 20th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of EVV opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $12.93.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
