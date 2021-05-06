Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $25.75.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
