Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Shares Down 2.6%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 22,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

