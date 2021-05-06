Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.620-2.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.62-$2.82 EPS.

EPC traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. 1,191,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

