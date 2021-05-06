Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 11295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

