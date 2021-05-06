Edward Meyercord Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 29th, Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00.
Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.
EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
