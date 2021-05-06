Edward Meyercord Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

