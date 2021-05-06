Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $34,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,353 shares of company stock worth $28,755,171. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.