Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 27,993 shares.The stock last traded at $136.07 and had previously closed at $133.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESLT shares. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average of $131.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

