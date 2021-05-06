Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Electro Optic Systems to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

EOPSF opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Electro Optic Systems has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

About Electro Optic Systems

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit