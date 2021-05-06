Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Electro Optic Systems to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

EOPSF opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Electro Optic Systems has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

