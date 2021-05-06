Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $910.40

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 910.40 ($11.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,082 ($14.14). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,059 ($13.84), with a volume of 550,392 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECM. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 788.45 ($10.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,030.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 912.08. The company has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Rona A. Fairhead purchased 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

