Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 62,700 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $214,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,327.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

