Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $228.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LLY. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $192.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.38 and a 200 day moving average of $176.47. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

