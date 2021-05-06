Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 68,228 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,090. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.