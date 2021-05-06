Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.38

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $6.45. Eltek shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 132,163 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 6.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eltek by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter.

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

