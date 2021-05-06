Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.38

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $6.45. Eltek shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 132,163 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 6.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eltek by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

