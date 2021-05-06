eMagin (EMAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect eMagin to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect eMagin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. eMagin has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $177.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.82.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 127,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $385,518.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,260,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prache Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $74,631.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,082,897 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

