Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 1,493 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $26,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RARE traded up $6.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.31. 12,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

