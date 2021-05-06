Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 225,090 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,090 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $20,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRIS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

CRIS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 46,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,763. The stock has a market cap of $905.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 3.29. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

