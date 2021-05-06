Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 11,602 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.60% of Integer worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,294,000 after acquiring an additional 90,495 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Integer by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 264,072 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,225,000 after buying an additional 120,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Integer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,535,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,086,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITGR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.09. 1,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,682. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

