Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 11,602 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.60% of Integer worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,294,000 after acquiring an additional 90,495 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Integer by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 264,072 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,225,000 after buying an additional 120,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Integer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,535,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,086,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITGR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.09. 1,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,682. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

