Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 94,395 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,395 shares during the quarter. Freshpet makes up 2.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $63,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,000. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,558.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average of $147.12.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

