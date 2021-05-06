Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $10.47 million and $18,409.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 330.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009870 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,396,674 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

