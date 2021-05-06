Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.00. 52,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,006. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

