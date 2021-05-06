Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 26,116 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.48. The stock had a trading volume of 80,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,082. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

